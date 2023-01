Chelsea forward Pulisic to miss ‘weeks’ with knee injury

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, right, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a knee injury, manager Graham Potter said on Sunday.

The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

Potter provided an injury update after his team’s 4-0 loss to City — this time in the FA Cup — on Sunday.

“Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day so we’re still analyzing it. It’s going to be weeks, I would say,” Potter said.

Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle. The 24-year-old American couldn’t continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

