Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season

FILE - United States' Kristie Mewis, left, and Megan Rapinoe celebrate their side's third goal scored by Ashley Sanchez against Costa Rica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign.

“I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement.

Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL’s first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.

She shared the team lead in both goals (seven) and assists (four) in 14 matches last season.

Rapinoe first played for the U.S. senior national team in 2006. She has won two Women’s World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal for the United States. She won the Ballon d’Or and the Best FIFA Women’s Player award in 2019, the year the United States won its most recent World Cup title.

Last year she was awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

