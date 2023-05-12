Sporting Kansas City brings home losing streak into matchup with Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (3-4-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-7-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City -111, Minnesota United FC +282, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Minnesota United looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Sporting KC is 1-5-2 in conference matchups. Sporting KC has scored five goals while allowing 16 for a -11 goal differential.

United is 3-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks seventh in the MLS allowing just 11 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Salloi has one goal and one assist for Sporting KC. William Agada has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored two goals for United. Luis Amarilla has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 1-6-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Nemanja Radoja (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), William Agada (injured).

United: Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .