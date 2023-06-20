Ruidiaz and the Seattle Sounders visit Los Angeles FC

Seattle Sounders FC (8-6-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (8-3-5, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC -118, Seattle +293, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Raul Ruidiaz leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC.

LAFC is 7-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Denis Bouanga leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the league with 10 goals. LAFC has scored 25.

The Sounders are 7-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are fifth in the Western Conference with 24 goals led by Jordan Morris with nine.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has 10 goals and one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Morris has scored nine goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-4-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Sergi Palencia (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured), Jose Cifuentes (injured), Timothy Tillmann (injured), Denis Bouanga (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured).

Sounders: Sota Kitahara (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .