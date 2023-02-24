AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Minnesota United visits Dallas for season opener

By The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -129, Minnesota United FC +336, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas opens the season at home against Minnesota United.

Dallas compiled a 14-9-11 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 11-3-4 in home matches. Dallas scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 37.

United finished 14-14-6 overall and 6-11-1 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 48 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: None listed.

United: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.