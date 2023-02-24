AP NEWS
Nashville and New York City FC meet in season opener

By The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

New York City FC vs. Nashville SC

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC +108, NYCFC +243, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits Nashville for the season opener.

Nashville was 13-10-11 overall in the 2022 season while going 6-5-6 at home. Nashville averaged 1.5 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NYCFC put together a 16-11-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 7-9-3 in road games. NYCFC averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Handwalla Bwana (injured).

NYCFC: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

