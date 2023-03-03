AP NEWS
Chicago Fire host New York City FC in conference play

By The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

New York City FC (0-1-0) vs. Chicago Fire

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +144, NYCFC +175, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and New York City FC square off in conference play.

The Fire were 10-15-9 overall during the 2022 season while going 6-6-5 at home. The Fire scored 39 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

NYCFC went 16-11-7 overall a season ago while going 7-9-3 on the road. NYCFC scored 57 goals and recorded a goal differential of +16 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: None listed.

NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

