Portland Timbers face Los Angeles FC after shutout win

Portland Timbers (1-0-0) vs. Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC -232, Portland +542, Draw +375; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 1-0, the Portland Timbers play Los Angeles FC.

LAFC finished 21-9-4 overall and 16-2-2 at home a season ago. LAFC averaged 1.9 goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Timbers put together an 11-10-13 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-7-7 in road matches. The Timbers scored 53 goals and recorded a goal differential of zero last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: None listed.

Timbers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .