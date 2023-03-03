AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

San Jose Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference play

By The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-1-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-1-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -108, Vancouver +254, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Vancouver Whitecaps hit the pitch in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-15-11 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 7-4-6 in home games. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals and recorded a goal differential of -17 last season.

The Whitecaps put together a 12-15-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-11-4 in road matches. The Whitecaps averaged 1.2 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Cruz Medina (injured), Judson (injured).

Whitecaps: Deiber Caicedo (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.