Canadiens take losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

New York Rangers (21-12-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the New York Rangers as losers of six in a row.

Montreal has a 7-9-0 record at home and a 15-19-3 record overall. The Canadiens are 11-4-1 in games they score at least three goals.

New York is 12-5-2 on the road and 21-12-6 overall. The Rangers have gone 10-3-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 21 goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Christian Dvorak has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .