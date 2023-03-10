AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Inter Miami brings shutout streak into matchup against New York City FC

By The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

Inter Miami CF (2-0-0) vs. New York City FC (0-1-1)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC -125, Inter Miami CF +322, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami comes into a matchup against New York City FC after securing two straight shutout wins.

NYCFC finished 16-11-7 overall and 11-3-4 at home last season. NYCFC scored 57 goals and recorded a goal differential of +16 last season.

Miami compiled a 14-14-6 record overall in 2022 while finishing 4-11-3 in road matches. Miami averaged 1.4 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

Miami: Leonardo Campana (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Noah Allen (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.