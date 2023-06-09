Rubin and Real Salt Lake host New York City FC

New York City FC (4-7-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (5-7-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Real Salt Lake +116, NYCFC +224, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Rubio Rubin leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with New York City FC after a two-goal showing against Austin.

RSL is 2-4-2 in home games. RSL is 3-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

NYCFC is 0-5-3 on the road. NYCFC is seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 73 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has four goals and two assists for RSL. Rubin has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Santiago Rodriguez has four goals and one assist for NYCFC. Gabriel Pereira has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NYCFC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Zac MacMath (injured), Diego Luna (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured).

NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .