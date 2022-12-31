AP NEWS
Kraken bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

By The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

New York Islanders (21-14-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-11-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the New York Islanders.

Seattle is 18-11-4 overall and 9-8-2 at home. The Kraken have a +nine scoring differential, with 115 total goals scored and 106 conceded.

New York has a 21-14-2 record overall and a 9-8-2 record in road games. The Islanders are 20-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Daniel Sprong has six goals over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has scored 13 goals with 15 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

    • Islanders: Simon Holmstrom: out (knee), Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: out (lower body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

