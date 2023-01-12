Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit is 17-15-7 overall with a 4-8-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have a 3-3-5 record in games decided by one goal.

Toronto has gone 25-9-7 overall with a 6-1-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs rank eighth in league play with 141 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored four goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Auston Matthews has scored 20 goals with 27 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Auston Matthews: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .