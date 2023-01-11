Islanders bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (22-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (22-17-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders head into a matchup with the Minnesota Wild as losers of three straight games.

New York has a 22-17-2 record overall and a 12-6-1 record in home games. The Islanders have a 21-5-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota has a 10-6-3 record on the road and a 22-14-4 record overall. The Wild have a +12 scoring differential, with 126 total goals scored and 114 allowed.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 14 goals with 17 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .