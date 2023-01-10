Oilers visit the Ducks in Pacific Division action

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-25-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers face the Anaheim Ducks in Pacific Division action on Wednesday.

Anaheim has a 12-25-4 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks are second in the league with 196 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Edmonton has a 21-17-3 record overall and a 5-6-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have allowed 136 goals while scoring 144 for a +8 scoring differential.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has nine goals and 17 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 33 goals and 43 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .