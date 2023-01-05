AP NEWS
Ducks take on the Sharks in division play

By The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

San Jose Sharks (12-20-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the San Jose Sharks in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Anaheim is 5-5-1 against the Pacific Division and 10-24-4 overall. The Ducks have committed 186 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

San Jose has gone 12-20-7 overall with a 2-6-5 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a 4-5-3 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 6-5 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has six assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 13 goals with 40 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body).

    • Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

