Former Notre Dame midfielder Korbin Albert joins PSG women

PARIS (AP) — American midfielder Korbin Albert has signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame.

Albert, of Grayslake, Illinois, was regarded as one of the best midfielders in college soccer. She scored 16 goals last season as a sophomore and helped her team reach the NCAA quarterfinals.

“Paris Saint-Germain has a great reputation, especially on the men’s side with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar Jr,” the 19-year-old Albert told PSG’s website Tuesday. “So joining this club was something great for me. I’m a big fan of them, and obviously also of the women’s team.”

Albert has represented the United States at youth levels including at the Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica last year.

PSG stands second in the French league standings, one point behind leader Lyon.

