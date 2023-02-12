Relegation-fighting Southampton fires manager Nathan Jones

Southampton's manager Nathan Jones gives instructions to his players during the EFL Cup semifinal, first leg soccer match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Southampton's manager Nathan Jones gives instructions to his players during the EFL Cup semifinal, first leg soccer match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton fired manager Nathan Jones on Sunday after a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton a day earlier that left the team in last place in the Premier League.

Fans called for Jones to be sacked as Southampton conceded two late goals against an opponent playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

The club made the announcement barely three months after Jones took charge as the replacement for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” the club said.

Jones’ first team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also departed.

Southampton lost seven of its eight league games under Jones, whose best results have come in the domestic cups. Southampton reached the English League Cup semifinals after beating Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

Jones headed straight down the tunnel after Saturday’s loss, with his team roundly jeered by fans.

“I have never done that in my life before,” he said afterwards. “In terms of 390 games, I have never done that, but I am not sure if me going round clapping would have shown respect.”

Southampton said coach Rubén Sellés would take charge of training and preparations ahead of its game against Chelsea next weekend.

The club is now looking for its third manager this season in the hope that its next appointment will be able to steer it to Premier League safety.

