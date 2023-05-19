Los Angeles FC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (5-4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-1-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC -239, San Jose +570, Draw +371; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes square off in Western Conference action.

LAFC is 5-1-4 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is second in the Western Conference with 65 shots on goal, averaging 5.9 per game. LAFC is also fourth in MLS play with 21 goals.

The Earthquakes are 5-3-1 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are 1-3-1 when they score only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 10 goals and one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored eight goals and added three assists for the Earthquakes. Carlos Gruezo has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Maxime Crepeau (injured), Antonio Leone (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Kellyn Acosta (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured).

Earthquakes: Nathan Cardoso (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .