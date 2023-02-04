Cup giantkiller Cremonese loses again in Serie A

Lecce's Federico Baschirotto celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cremonese and Lecce at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Simone Venia/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Cremonese’s Serie A future grew ever more bleak on Saturday when it failed to continue its cup exploits in the league.

Cremonese lost at home to Lecce 2-0 to leave it rock bottom of Serie A, 10 points from safety.

Lecce inched 10 points above the relegation zone.

Cremonese was without a Serie A win this season but had beaten Napoli and Roma to reach the Italian Cup semifinals for the first time in 36 years and only the second time ever.

However, its league woes deepened when Lecce scored twice in the second half.

Federico Baschirotto headed in Morten Hjulmand’s cross and Gabriel Strefezza curled a delightful effort into the top left corner.

At the other end of the table, Roma and Atalanta playing late and were looking for wins against Empoli and Sassuolo respectively to boost their Champions League hopes.

