Streaking Brentford see off Southampton 3-0 to rise in EPL

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo,foreground left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Southampton at Brentford Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON (AP) — Brentford moved into the English Premier League top six after dispatching Southampton 3-0 on Saturday.

Goals by Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen extended Brentford’s unbeaten run to nine in the league stretching back to October.

Their fluid front four of Josh Dasilva, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo simply tormented the Southampton defense.

Southampton was game for 40 minutes then capitulated.

The goal the hosts were threatening arrived when Mbeumo spun out of trouble on the left wing and swung in a cross which Mee met with a powerful header.

Mee also banged heads with defender Mohammed Salisu and both needed prolonged treatment. When play restarted, the Bees doubled their lead with another clinical, sweeping attack.

Using the outside of his left boot like a pitching wedge, Dasilva spread the ball out wide to Wissa, who cut inside and provided a low cross for Mbeumo to tap in.

As disgruntled Saints fans took out their frustration on manager Nathan Jones, Brentford piled on the misery with 10 minutes to go when Rico Henry’s cross was headed in by Jensen to wrap up another impressive win.

One of Jones’ substitutions was met with a chorus of “You don’t know what you’re doing.” After the third goal, the mood worsened with “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “Nathan Jones, get out of our club” ringing out from one angry corner of the ground.

Southampton has lost eight of its last nine matches.

