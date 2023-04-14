Sports on TV for April 15-16
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 15
AHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
5 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
11 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Illinois
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
SECN — Georgia at Florida
COLLEGE BOWLING
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.
BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles
4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.
ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Olney, Md.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
2 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario
4 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1
ESPN2 — Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Inter Milan
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City
SWIMMING
12 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
USFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis
7:30 p.m.
FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Vegas at Houston
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio
_____
Sunday, April 16
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Michigan
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Boston College
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at NC State
ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Harvard at Michigan
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario
7 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (1:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (4:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Houston
ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Milwaukee, Game 1
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1
10:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Denver, Game 1
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy
9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — Michigan vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
XFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Arlington at D.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis
_____