Sports on TV for April 15-16

By The Associated PressApril 14, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 15

AHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

5 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

11 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. (Taped)

BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Match Play, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Illinois

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

    • 7 p.m.

    ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

    SECN — Georgia at Florida

    COLLEGE BOWLING

    9 p.m.

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Las Vegas

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL

    12 p.m.

    BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va.

    BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa.

    3 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles

    4 p.m.

    BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.

    ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.

    5 p.m.

    PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

    6:30 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.

    COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

    4 p.m.

    ABC — NCAA Championships: Finals, Fort Worth, Texas

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Virginia at Duke

    CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh

    2 p.m.

    ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins

    4 p.m.

    ESPNU — Syracuse vs. North Carolina, Olney, Md.

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Northwestern at Ohio St.

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    12 p.m.

    SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

    2 p.m.

    SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

    5 p.m.

    ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

    COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

    7 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    6:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario

    4 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Brampton, Ontario

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    8:30 p.m.

    ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), Kansas City, Mo.

    MLB BASEBALL

    1 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Detroit

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — Milwaukee at San Diego

    7 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)

    10 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    1:10 p.m.

    ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1

    ESPN2 — Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1

    6 p.m.

    ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1

    8:30 p.m.

    ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1

    RUGBY (MEN’S)

    8 p.m.

    FS2 — MLR: ATL Rugby at NOLA Gold

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City

    2:45 p.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    8:25 a.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Roma at Inter Milan

    10 p.m.

    CBSSN — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Angel City

    SWIMMING

    12 p.m.

    CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 1, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

    1:30 p.m.

    CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Day 2, Westmont, Ill. (Taped)

    TENNIS

    7:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals

    2 p.m.

    TENNIS — Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria

    6 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

    USFL FOOTBALL

    4:30 p.m.

    FOX — Philadelphia at Memphis

    7:30 p.m.

    FOX — New Jersey at Birmingham

    XFL FOOTBALL

    12:30 p.m.

    ABC — Vegas at Houston

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Orlando at San Antonio

    _____

    Sunday, April 16

    AUTO RACING

    10 a.m.

    CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

    11 a.m.

    CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Trentino, Pietramurata, Italy

    11:30 a.m.

    CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Atlanta (Taped)

    2:30 p.m.

    CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

    3 p.m.

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

    3:30 p.m.

    NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

    9:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

    BOWLING

    12 p.m.

    FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, Finals, Wauwatosa, Wis.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    2 p.m.

    ESPNU — Evansville at S. Illinois

    COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

    8:30 a.m.

    SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Birmingham, Ala.

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Penn St. at Michigan

    7 p.m.

    BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Duke at Boston College

    ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

    BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

    ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

    SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

    3 p.m.

    PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — Clemson at NC State

    ESPN2 — LSU at Auburn

    SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

    5 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

    COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    BTN — Harvard at Michigan

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

    3 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario

    7 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Brampton, Ontario

    MLB BASEBALL

    1 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (1:30 p.m.)

    4 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Diego (4:30 p.m.)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Texas at Houston

    ESPN2 — Texas at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    3 p.m.

    ABC — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 1

    5:30 p.m.

    TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Milwaukee, Game 1

    8 p.m.

    TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1

    10:30 p.m.

    TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Denver, Game 1

    RODEO

    12:30 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont.

    4 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

    11:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest

    4:30 p.m.

    FOX — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

    9 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    8:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris FC at Lyon (Taped)

    TENNIS

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

    8:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

    5 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12 p.m.

    NBC — Michigan vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

    6:30 p.m.

    FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

    XFL FOOTBALL

    12 p.m.

    ESPN — Arlington at D.C.

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Seattle at St. Louis

    _____

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.