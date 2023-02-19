MATCHDAY: Valencia and Cremonese try to end poor streaks

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Valencia debuts its newly hired coach Rubén Baraja when it visits Getafe in the Spanish league. Valencia is looking to end a five-game losing streak in all competitions. It has only one league win in its last 13 matches, and the poor run has prompted protests by fans against club owner Peter Lim. Valencia sits in 18th place, just one point ahead of Getafe, which is winless in seven matches in all competitions. Baraja, who previously coached several second-division clubs in Spain, replaced Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso.

ITALY

Cremonese is in danger of becoming the first-ever Serie A team to go an entire season without a win. It travels to Torino, which is bidding for a European spot. Cremonese is bottom of the standings with just eight points from 22 matches. Cremonese has lost its last three league games and hasn’t scored a goal in its past two. Torino has only lost one of its previous four matches and is two points below the Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

