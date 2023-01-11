SFA visits Utah Tech for conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-5, 4-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-7, 1-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on Cameron Gooden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC action Thursday.

The Trailblazers are 6-0 on their home court. Utah Tech is fourth in the WAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 2.2.

The ’Jacks are 4-0 in WAC play. SFA is fourth in the WAC scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The Trailblazers and ’Jacks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gooden is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Latrell Jossell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ’Jacks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

’Jacks: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

