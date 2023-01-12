Utah Tech and SFA square off in conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-5, 4-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-7, 1-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on Cameron Gooden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC action.

The Trailblazers are 6-0 on their home court. Utah Tech is sixth in the WAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Gooden averaging 3.9.

The ’Jacks are 4-0 against WAC opponents. SFA is fifth in the WAC scoring 77.0 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The Trailblazers and ’Jacks square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is averaging 10 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the ’Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

’Jacks: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .