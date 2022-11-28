Wolfsburg releases ex-Germany forward Max Kruse

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Former Germany forward Max Kruse agreed to a release from Wolfsburg after not playing for nearly three months and because of a falling out with coach Niko Kovac, the club said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Kruse played Wolfsburg’s first five Bundesliga games of the season but was dropped in September by Kovac, who criticized his attitude and said he lacked focus. Kruse has not played since and was recently sidelined with a muscle tear. His last game for the club was on Sept. 3.

Kruse was under contract until the end of the season but has been released with immediate effect ahead of the January transfer window.

“In open and honest discussions we agreed that this solution is the best for everyone involved. We wish Max all the best in his future,” Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer said in a statement.

Kruse played 14 times for Germany from 2013-15, and was an over-age player on the Germany Under-23 team at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

___

