West Ham smashes Forest 4-0 with Danny Ings scoring twice

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium, in London, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (George Tewkesbury/PA via AP)

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium, in London, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (George Tewkesbury/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Danny Ings scored twice on his first start for West Ham as the team climbed out of the English Premier League relegation zone with a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ings, who joined from Aston Villa last month, found the net twice in three second-half minutes to lift both his new team out of the bottom three and the mood at London Stadium.

Declan Rice added a curling third and substitute Michail Antonio rounded off a much-needed win for manager David Moyes.

All the goals came in the final 20 minutes after a cagey first 70 between two goal-shy sides.

West Ham’s livewire winger, Jarrod Bowen, saw a curling effort deflected wide and then almost scored direct from the corner, with Keylor Navas palming the ball over his crossbar.

At another corner, fit-again Lucas Paqueta’s low drive was deflected onto the foot of the post by Forest defender Felipe.

Ings had a decent chance from Vladimir Coufal’s cross, but Tomas Soucek’s jump put him off and he made a mess of his header in front of goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest was showing about as much ambition as it had in snatching a draw with Manchester City last weekend, although Lukasz Fabianski did have to tip Felipe’s header over and hold a 20-yard shot from Morgan Gibbs-White in the first half.

After the break, Aaron Cresswell’s corner was met by Soucek at the near post but his glancing header flew just over. Then a slick move involving Paqueta, Ings and Said Benrahma culminated in Bowen slamming a low shot against the foot of Navas’ far post.

Forest’s players were screaming for a penalty when Renan Lodi’s drive hit the hand of Ben Johnson but, for the third match in a row, West Ham got away with one — although in this case the shot was probably too close to penalize.

The Hammers had to make a change in goal when Fabianski was caught on the side of the head by Felipe, with Alphonse Areola coming on in his place.

And they immediately took the lead when Bowen drilled the ball low across goal where it was expertly guided in by Ings in the 70th.

The goal survived a VAR check for offside, and soon Ings had his second, another poacher’s strike from Benrahma’s cross into the six-yard box.

Suddenly West Ham looked like a side with goals in it, arguably for the first time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice got into the act in the 78th minute, collecting Benrahma’s cut-back and curling a superb effort over Navas and inside the far post.

With Forest on the ropes, Antonio provided the knockout punch when he headed in a cross from fellow sub Pablo Fornals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports