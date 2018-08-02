West Point advances in softball state tournament

West Point pounded out 12 hits and rallied to defeat Lower Perkiomen, 5-3, in the Pennsylvania Little League Softball Minor 11s state tournament Sunday at Yough.

Claire Mitchell, who made a diving catch to prevent runs, tripled home the tying run in fifth inning and scored the eventual winning run on a hit by winning pitcher Riley Miller.

Mitchell had three hits and Miller two for West Point, which will play the winner of the Yough/Lower Perkiomen game at 7 p.m. on Monday. The first game is at 5 p.m.