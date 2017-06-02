Softball: Tanner Moore hired as head coach

A familiar face will be back in a Heritage High School dugout.

Tanner Moore—after two years as an assistant softball coach for the Lee University Lady Flames—returned to Heritage in late May as the head coach for the Lady Generals, and will begin preparing for the season’s first practice: Aug. 1.

Before, Moore was an assistant baseball coach for the Generals spanning three and half years and an assistant softball coach for a half year. He then decided to go back to his alma mater, where he earned a baseball All-American honor as well as a university hall-of-fame induction.

After already completing a few indispensable tasks, Moore said he was excited about returning to a place where he learned the ropes of the game.

“I’ve already reached out to a lot of our alumni and let them know that they are family, and that girls that are in college can come back anytime that they want to,” Moore said. “We are going to have a sense of pride about this program that the girls can look up to. The community can be involved too. And that’s what I am excited about more than anything.”

With his experience as an assistant coach for Lee University, Moore said he was able to learn to breakdown the game of softball, strategizing meticulous methods to enhance every aspect of the game. This, in turn, will be utilized on the high school level, he said.

The Lady Generals have enjoyed some successes over the years, including an overall record of 252-87-1, seven-time state qualifier, five-time region champs, four-time finisher in the top four of the state playoffs and a first-round playoff appearance last year, but Moore said he wants perfect the art of the process. Players giving it their all in each and every practice and workout session will be a key focus.

These habits—more times than none—will produce noteworthy habits on the field. Moore continued, saying he wants these habits to prepare players not only on the field, but in all situations of life. Still, players on the softball team will learn how a college program is operated, preparing themselves for the college game.

Moore said another goal of his is to win a state championship.

“I believe if we do the right things, we put that in place and our girls buy in, then I think that’s a very attainable goal for this program,” Moore said.

To prepare for the season, Moore will have to order turfs, cleats and workout clothes.

Workout sessions will begin this upcoming week.