FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other draft prospects and members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Softball: Tanner Moore hired as head coach

By Robert Magobet
 
Share

A familiar face will be back in a Heritage High School dugout.

Tanner Moore—after two years as an assistant softball coach for the Lee University Lady Flames—returned to Heritage in late May as the head coach for the Lady Generals, and will begin preparing for the season’s first practice: Aug. 1.

Before, Moore was an assistant baseball coach for the Generals spanning three and half years and an assistant softball coach for a half year. He then decided to go back to his alma mater, where he earned a baseball All-American honor as well as a university hall-of-fame induction.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes placed on the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation
Ke’Bryan Hayes has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates because of inflammation in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to June 25.
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe
Scientists have observed for the first time the faint ripples caused by the motion of black holes that are gently stretching and squeezing everything in the universe.
Planet Hollywood is seen on the Strip Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. There's no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards. The shutdown comes right at the start of summer. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Swimming pools reopen at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after health department gives clearance
Swimming pools have reopened at the Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip, after more than two weeks of closure by health officials over water chemistry violations and inattentive lifeguards.
FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven, Conn., Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Two more Connecticut police officers were fired Wednesday, June 28, 2023, for what officials called their misconduct and lack of compassion in how they treated Cox after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van last year. (New Haven Police via AP, File)
2 more Connecticut officers fired for mistreating Randy Cox after he was paralyzed in a police van
Two more Connecticut police officers have been fired for what officials called their misconduct and lack of compassion in how they treated Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van last year.

After already completing a few indispensable tasks, Moore said he was excited about returning to a place where he learned the ropes of the game.

“I’ve already reached out to a lot of our alumni and let them know that they are family, and that girls that are in college can come back anytime that they want to,” Moore said. “We are going to have a sense of pride about this program that the girls can look up to. The community can be involved too. And that’s what I am excited about more than anything.”

With his experience as an assistant coach for Lee University, Moore said he was able to learn to breakdown the game of softball, strategizing meticulous methods to enhance every aspect of the game. This, in turn, will be utilized on the high school level, he said.

The Lady Generals have enjoyed some successes over the years, including an overall record of 252-87-1, seven-time state qualifier, five-time region champs, four-time finisher in the top four of the state playoffs and a first-round playoff appearance last year, but Moore said he wants perfect the art of the process. Players giving it their all in each and every practice and workout session will be a key focus.

These habits—more times than none—will produce noteworthy habits on the field. Moore continued, saying he wants these habits to prepare players not only on the field, but in all situations of life. Still, players on the softball team will learn how a college program is operated, preparing themselves for the college game.

Moore said another goal of his is to win a state championship.

“I believe if we do the right things, we put that in place and our girls buy in, then I think that’s a very attainable goal for this program,” Moore said.

To prepare for the season, Moore will have to order turfs, cleats and workout clothes.

Workout sessions will begin this upcoming week.