Rozner taking 2-shot lead into Mauritius Open last round

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has a two-shot lead going into the last round of the Mauritius Open.

Rozner carded a 4-under 68 in the third round to move to 14 under par overall on Saturday. Countryman Julien Brun was alone in second after a 67.

After starting with bogeys on the first and second holes and losing his overnight lead, Rozner regained it after seven birdies and one more bogey in breezy conditions at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

“I feel like I missed a lot of opportunities but I still shot 4 under, so in those conditions it’s pretty good,” he said. “That helps me for the confidence and hopefully I can use that for tomorrow.”

He’s keen to make up for losing here in a playoff three years ago to Rasmus Hojgaard.

Rozner has two European tour titles, in Dubai in 2020 and Qatar in 2021.

Brun carded six birdies and a bogey to be 12 under. Brun is chasing his first tour title, like Oliver Bekker of South Africa in third at 11 under.

Bekker was tied for fourth in the Alfred Dunhill Championship last weekend.

