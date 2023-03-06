South Alabama beats James Madison 75-66 in Sun Belt semi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Moore scored 18 points to lead South Alabama to a 75-66 victory over James Madison on Sunday night in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinal.

Moore also had five rebounds and five assists for the Jaguars (19-15), who have won six straight and will play the winner between Texas State and Louisiana for the championship on Monday. Owen White sank four 3-pointers and scored 17. Greg Parham added 16 points.

The Dukes (22-11) were led by Mezie Offurum with 20 points and seven rebounds. Takal Molson added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Terrence Edwards scored 13.

South Alabama took the lead 42 seconds into the game and never looked back. The Jaguars led 38-31 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .