Missouri has 4 in double figures, beats South Carolina 83-74

Missouri's Noah Carter, left, dunks the ball over South Carolina's Josh Gray, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74 on Tuesday night.

Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight.

Brown also made two 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who shot 51% overall, made 12 of 25 from long range and 17 of 21 free throws. Sean East II added 15 points, Nick Honor had 14 and D’Moi Hodge 12 on four 3-pointers.

Gregory Jackson II scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for South Carolina. Hayden Brown added 19 points and Jacobi Wright had 11. The Gamecocks shot 52% from the floor but 13 of 21 (62%) from the free-throw line.

Missouri took the lead for good early in the second half and pulled away with a 12-3 run for a 78-66 lead with 2:43 to play. East and Honor each made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Missouri is 17-0 when scoring at least 70 points.

South Carolina plays at Mississippi and Missouri is at Tennessee in Saturday games.

