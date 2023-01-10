AP NEWS
    Wright powers NC Central to 64-59 victory over Coppin State

    January 10, 2023 GMT

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Wright scored 21 points as North Carolina Central beat Coppin State 64-59 on Monday night.

    Wright added nine rebounds for the Eagles (8-8, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon pitched in with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

    Sam Sessoms led the Eagles (6-13, 1-1) with 21 points and four assists. Nendah Tarke added 16 points and six boards. Justin Steers contributed 10 points and six rebounds

    NEXT UP

    Both teams next play Saturday. North Carolina Central hosts South Carolina State while Coppin State hosts Morgan State.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

