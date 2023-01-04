AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 58, Fairbury 39

Bennington 69, Ralston 49

Elkhorn Mount Michael 55, Elkhorn 35

Freeman 45, Southern 28

Omaha Concordia 55, Yutan 23

Palmyra 72, Sterling 32

Parkview Christian 66, Lincoln Christian 52

Red Cloud 51, Rock Hills, Kan. 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alma vs. Blue Hill, ppd.

Amherst vs. Wood River, ppd.

Arlington vs. Wisner-Pilger, ppd.

Banner County vs. Sioux County, ppd.

Boyd County vs. Santee, ppd.

Brady vs. Loomis, ppd.

Bridgeport vs. Ogallala, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Burwell vs. Ainsworth, ppd.

Cedar Bluffs vs. Mead, ppd.

Central City vs. Twin River, ppd.

Chase County vs. Dundy County-Stratton, ppd.

Columbus Scotus vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Crofton vs. Ponca, ppd.

Douglas County West vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Osmond-Randolph Co-op, ppd.

Hershey vs. South Loup, ppd.

Hitchcock County vs. Southwest, ppd.

Kimball vs. South Platte, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Maxwell vs. Arapahoe, ppd.

McCook vs. Broken Bow, ppd.

Norton, Kan. vs. Cambridge, ppd.

Oelrichs, S.D. vs. Hay Springs, ppd.

Perkins County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd.

Rapid City Christian, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.

Schuyler vs. York, ppd.

Shelton vs. Gibbon, ccd.

Stanton vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ppd.

    • Tekamah-Herman vs. Walthill, ppd.

    Twin Loup vs. CWC, ppd.

    Wakefield vs. Lutheran High Northeast, ppd.

    Wallace vs. Medicine Valley, ppd.

    Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Bertrand, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

