Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian, S.D. 52, Oakes 49

Alexander 55, Wibaux, Mont. 32

Bishop Ryan 69, Stanley 61

Carrington 55, Griggs/Midkota 44

Dickinson 75, Jamestown 72

Dickinson Trinity 61, Oak Grove Lutheran 51

Ellendale 69, Medina/P-B 52

Fairview, Mont. 58, Mon-Dak 32

Fargo Davies 102, West Fargo Horace 58

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 66, North Star 40

Hazen 62, Bowman County 60

Kindred 71, Thompson 60

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Northern Cass 39

Larimore 52, Benson County 51

Mandan 80, Williston 55

Napoleon/G-S 62, Kidder County 50

North Border, S.D. 82, North Prairie 51

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 43, Dakota Prairie 27

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 84, Shiloh 81

Richland 80, Rothsay, Minn. 63

Sargent County 50, Hillsboro/Central Valley 33

Sheyenne 91, Grand Forks Red River 80

South Border 66, Edgeley/K-M 63

Strasburg-Zeeland 51, Potter County, S.D. 50

Valley City 76, Lisbon 38

Velva 67, Surrey 49

McLean County Shootout=

Drake/Anamoose 67, Richardton-Taylor 54

New England 59, Central McLean 46

Warwick 85, Washburn 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

