Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian, S.D. 52, Oakes 49
Alexander 55, Wibaux, Mont. 32
Bishop Ryan 69, Stanley 61
Carrington 55, Griggs/Midkota 44
Dickinson 75, Jamestown 72
Dickinson Trinity 61, Oak Grove Lutheran 51
Ellendale 69, Medina/P-B 52
Fairview, Mont. 58, Mon-Dak 32
Fargo Davies 102, West Fargo Horace 58
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 66, North Star 40
Hazen 62, Bowman County 60
Kindred 71, Thompson 60
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 50, Northern Cass 39
Larimore 52, Benson County 51
Mandan 80, Williston 55
Napoleon/G-S 62, Kidder County 50
North Border, S.D. 82, North Prairie 51
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 43, Dakota Prairie 27
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 84, Shiloh 81
Richland 80, Rothsay, Minn. 63
Sargent County 50, Hillsboro/Central Valley 33
Sheyenne 91, Grand Forks Red River 80
South Border 66, Edgeley/K-M 63
Strasburg-Zeeland 51, Potter County, S.D. 50
Valley City 76, Lisbon 38
Velva 67, Surrey 49
McLean County Shootout=
Drake/Anamoose 67, Richardton-Taylor 54
New England 59, Central McLean 46
Warwick 85, Washburn 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/