Mayo leads South Dakota State against St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-8, 1-1 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Zeke Mayo scored 33 points in South Dakota State’s 71-64 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 3-1 at home. South Dakota State is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies are 2-1 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas has a 4-2 record against teams above .500.

The Jackrabbits and Tommies match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .