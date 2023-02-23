Long scores 20, Old Dominion takes down Southern Miss 69-64

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mekhi Long scored 20 points to help Old Dominion defeat Southern Miss 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Long added 11 rebounds for the Monarchs (18-11, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Chaunce Jenkins added 16 points while going 5 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. Dericko Williams was 2 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Felipe Haase led the Golden Eagles (24-6, 13-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and five assists. DeAndre Pinckney added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Southern Miss. In addition, Austin Crowley had 11 points, five assists and two blocks.

