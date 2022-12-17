AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnwell 64, North 44

Beaufort 34, May River 32

Bishop England 45, Pinewood Prep 35

Bluffton 40, Wade Hampton (H) 27

Dorman 35, Lexington 31

Emerald 46, Midland Valley 31

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 54, Providence HomeSchool 42

Gray Collegiate Academy 55, White Knoll 6

Hartsville 58, Columbia 51

Hilton Head Christian Academy 58, Statesboro, Ga. 56

James F. Byrnes 40, Wade Hampton (G) 27

Legacy Charter 60, SPIRE, Ohio 50

Mauldin 54, Greenwood 30

North Augusta 57, Spring Valley 37

Northwood Academy 46, Dutch Fork 37

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23

Patrick Henry Academy 51, Dorchester Academy 31

Richard Winn Academy 41, Oconee County, Ga. 26

Richmond Hill, Ga. 54, Hilton Head Island 41

Silver Bluff 66, Gilbert 28

South Florence 82, Marion 24

South Mecklenburg, N.C. 78, Greer 54

Southside 62, Fairfield Central 47

Spartanburg 61, South Aiken 42

St. Joseph 57, Calhoun County 11

West Florence 55, Cheraw 37

West Oak 45, High Point Academy 35

West Oak 45, J.L. Mann 35

Wilson 58, United Faith Christian, N.C. 18

Woodland 69, Cardinal Newman 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

