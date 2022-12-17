Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnwell 64, North 44
Beaufort 34, May River 32
Bishop England 45, Pinewood Prep 35
Bluffton 40, Wade Hampton (H) 27
Dorman 35, Lexington 31
Emerald 46, Midland Valley 31
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 54, Providence HomeSchool 42
Gray Collegiate Academy 55, White Knoll 6
Hartsville 58, Columbia 51
Hilton Head Christian Academy 58, Statesboro, Ga. 56
James F. Byrnes 40, Wade Hampton (G) 27
Legacy Charter 60, SPIRE, Ohio 50
Mauldin 54, Greenwood 30
North Augusta 57, Spring Valley 37
Northwood Academy 46, Dutch Fork 37
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23
Patrick Henry Academy 51, Dorchester Academy 31
Richard Winn Academy 41, Oconee County, Ga. 26
Richmond Hill, Ga. 54, Hilton Head Island 41
Silver Bluff 66, Gilbert 28
South Florence 82, Marion 24
South Mecklenburg, N.C. 78, Greer 54
Southside 62, Fairfield Central 47
Spartanburg 61, South Aiken 42
St. Joseph 57, Calhoun County 11
West Florence 55, Cheraw 37
West Oak 45, High Point Academy 35
West Oak 45, J.L. Mann 35
Wilson 58, United Faith Christian, N.C. 18
Woodland 69, Cardinal Newman 34
