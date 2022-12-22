Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheney 43, Southridge 31
Deer Park 61, East Valley (Spokane) 10
Doherty, Colo. 51, Olympia 33
Liberty Christian 36, Kiona-Benton 31
Meadowdale 65, Archbishop Murphy 63
Mountlake Terrace 55, Kamiak 45
Redmond 58, Edmonds-Woodway 47
Trout Lake 36, Goldendale 21
Westside Christian Queens of the Court=
King’s Way Christian School 48, Knappa, Ore. 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anacortes vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.
Blanchet vs. Bellevue, ccd.
East Jefferson Co-op vs. Granite Falls, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/