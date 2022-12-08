Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 57, Cedarcrest 54
Elma 64, Columbia (White Salmon) 50
Fort Vancouver 69, Ridgefield 43
Liberty 78, Highline 26
Mark Morris 69, Hudson’s Bay 24
Nooksack Valley 69, Sedro-Woolley 56
North Thurston 63, Capital 39
Ridgeline 91, East Valley (Spokane) 69
Timberline 84, River Ridge 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon, Ore. vs. Trout Lake, ccd.
Crosspoint Academy vs. Chief Kitsap Academy, ccd.
Mount Baker vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.
Orcas Island vs. Lummi, ccd.
___
