Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 57, Cedarcrest 54

Elma 64, Columbia (White Salmon) 50

Fort Vancouver 69, Ridgefield 43

Liberty 78, Highline 26

Mark Morris 69, Hudson’s Bay 24

Nooksack Valley 69, Sedro-Woolley 56

North Thurston 63, Capital 39

Ridgeline 91, East Valley (Spokane) 69

Timberline 84, River Ridge 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon, Ore. vs. Trout Lake, ccd.

Crosspoint Academy vs. Chief Kitsap Academy, ccd.

Mount Baker vs. Mount Vernon, ccd.

Orcas Island vs. Lummi, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

