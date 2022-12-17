AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Falls 59, South Fremont 53

Bonners Ferry 68, Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 26

Clark Fork 38, Priest River 34

Grace 67, Filer 42

Kellogg 46, Wallace 26

Lake City 57, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 37

Mackay 51, Grace Lutheran 23

Mountain Home 60, Gooding 42

Rockland 62, Leadore 31

Salmon 45, Darby, Mont. 40

Sho-Ban 50, Clark County 29

Sugar-Salem 60, Skyline 59

Teton 52, Marsh Valley 44

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake 59, Green River, Wyo. 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.