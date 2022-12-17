Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Falls 59, South Fremont 53
Bonners Ferry 68, Rogers (Spokane), Wash. 26
Clark Fork 38, Priest River 34
Grace 67, Filer 42
Kellogg 46, Wallace 26
Lake City 57, Mt. Spokane, Wash. 37
Mackay 51, Grace Lutheran 23
Mountain Home 60, Gooding 42
Rockland 62, Leadore 31
Salmon 45, Darby, Mont. 40
Sho-Ban 50, Clark County 29
Sugar-Salem 60, Skyline 59
Teton 52, Marsh Valley 44
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake 59, Green River, Wyo. 39
