Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 55, Seattle Christian 11
Bellarmine Prep 54, Sumner 47
Central Valley 52, Cheney 31
Chiawana 77, Hermiston, Ore. 43
Clarkston 80, Rogers (Spokane) 16
Clover Park 60, Foss 4
Colfax 60, Davenport 45
Columbia (Burbank) 54, Dayton/Waitsburg 4
Condon, Ore. 42, Lyle-Wishram 4
Coupeville 36, Darrington 17
Davis 75, Eisenhower 67
Dufur, Ore. 52, Bickleton 28
East Valley (Yakima) 57, Grandview 55
Eastmont 49, West Valley (Yakima) 19
Eastside Prep 31, Granite Falls 30
Emerald Ridge 55, South Kitsap 29
Entiat 37, Wilson Creek 29
Evergreen Lutheran 48, Pope John Paul II 19
Ferndale 71, Sedro-Woolley 27
Garfield 75, Ballard 15
Garfield-Palouse 35, Pomeroy 29
Glacier Peak 67, Mariner 32
Goldendale 49, Kittitas 35
Hanford 64, Southridge 43
Kalama 45, Onalaska 37
Kamiakin 79, Pasco 20
Kelso 66, Prairie 32
King’s 57, Overlake School 39
La Salle 35, Naches Valley 28
Lake Roosevelt 66, Oroville 20
Lewis and Clark 66, Ferris 39
Liberty Christian 65, Prescott 11
Mabton 56, Granger 10
Mead 56, North Central 45
Mt. Spokane 37, Gonzaga Prep 30
Napavine 39, Rainier 30
Newport-Bellevue 55, Redmond 39
Northport 44, Curlew 39
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 50, Asotin 30
Oakesdale 77, Tekoa/Rosalia 30
Odessa 60, Valley Christian 24
Omak 56, Chelan 52
Othello 62, Ellensburg 42
Pullman 63, Shadle Park 59
Richland 61, Kennewick 48
Roosevelt 71, Rainier Beach 29
Royal 56, Wahluke 21
Sammamish 64, Foster 30
Seattle Academy 58, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46
Selah 55, Ephrata 44
Seton Catholic 53, King’s Way Christian School 48
Squalicum 63, Mount Baker 52
Stanwood 59, Snohomish 41
Sunnyside 64, Wenatchee 28
Sunnyside Christian 68, DeSales 26
Tahoma 70, Auburn Riverside 24
The Northwest 27, Bear Creek School 24
Toppenish 55, Zillah 51
Trout Lake 42, Ione/Arlington, Ore. 29
University 53, Ridgeline 39
University Prep def. Summit Sierra, forfeit
Vashon Island 49, Charles Wright Academy 19
Walla Walla 43, Pendleton, Ore. 26
Warden 66, River View 15
Waterville-Mansfield 41, Riverside Christian 14
West Valley (Spokane) 54, East Valley (Spokane) 25
White Swan 58, Highland 38
Yakama Tribal 74, Touchet 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/