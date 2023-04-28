Sporting Kansas City aims for first victory of the season, hosts CF Montreal

CF Montreal (2-6-0, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-6-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City -128, Montreal +323, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City looks for its first victory of the season when it hosts CF Montreal.

Sporting KC is 0-2-1 at home. Sporting KC is third in the league drawing 54 corner kicks, averaging 6.0 per game.

Montreal is 0-5-0 on the road. Montreal has a 1-2 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Agada has one goal for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has one goal.

Romell Quioto has two goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Montreal: Averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Robert Castellanos (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Nemanja Radoja (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Montreal: Jojea Kwizera (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Matko Miljevic (injured), James Pantemis (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .