Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (7-2-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-8-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City +154, LAFC +162, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal outing against Austin.

Sporting KC is 5-6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 0-3-2 when it scores just one goal.

LAFC is 6-3-4 in Western Conference games. LAFC is second in the Western Conference allowing just 14 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Salloi has scored four goals with three assists for Sporting KC. Pulido has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 10 goals with one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).

LAFC: Sergi Palencia (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .