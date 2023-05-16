Los Angeles FC hosts Sporting Kansas City after shutout win

Sporting Kansas City (2-7-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-1-3, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC -198, Sporting Kansas City +467, Draw +356; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Real Salt Lake 3-0, Los Angeles FC plays Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC is 5-1-3 in Western Conference games. LAFC ranks eighth in the Western Conference drawing 58 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Sporting KC is 2-5-2 in conference matchups. Sporting KC has a 0-3-0 record in games it scores only one goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored nine goals and added one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Daniel Salloi has two goals and two assists for Sporting KC. William Agada has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Maxime Crepeau (injured).

Sporting KC: William Agada (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .