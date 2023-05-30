Sporting Kansas City takes on Dallas in conference play
FC Dallas (6-3-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4, 13th in the Western Conference)
Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City +109, FC Dallas +251, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Dallas in Western Conference play.
Sporting KC is 3-6-3 against conference opponents. Sporting KC is third in the Western Conference drawing 94 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.
Dallas is 5-2-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 3-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.
Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Salloi has scored three goals with two assists for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
Jesus Ferreira has scored eight goals for Dallas. Geovane Jesus has two assists over the past 10 games.
The NBA Finals are set: It's the Heat and the Nuggets for the Larry O'Brien Trophy
The Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida will end with a first-time NHL champion
Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA
Browns' Watson makes pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to reunite with him in Cleveland
LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured).
Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Jesus Jimenez (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Maarten Paes (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.