Sporting Kansas City takes on Dallas in conference play

FC Dallas (6-3-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City +109, FC Dallas +251, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Dallas in Western Conference play.

Sporting KC is 3-6-3 against conference opponents. Sporting KC is third in the Western Conference drawing 94 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.

Dallas is 5-2-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 3-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Salloi has scored three goals with two assists for Sporting KC. Johnny Russell has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored eight goals for Dallas. Geovane Jesus has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Jesus Jimenez (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Maarten Paes (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .