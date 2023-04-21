Sporting Kansas City looks for first victory of the season, visits the New England Revolution

Sporting Kansas City (0-5-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (5-1-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New England -127, Sporting Kansas City +326, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City looks for its first win of the season when it visits the New England Revolution.

The Revolution are 3-0-1 at home. The Revolution are third in the MLS allowing seven goals.

Sporting KC is 0-3-2 on the road. Sporting KC ranks third in the Western Conference drawing 53 corner kicks, averaging 6.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustavo Bou has scored two goals with one assist for the Revolution. Carles Gil has two goals and one assist.

Daniel Salloi has scored one goal for Sporting KC. William Agada has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Revolution: Averaging 1.6 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Sporting KC: Averaging 0.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Nemanja Radoja (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .