AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Sporting Kansas City looks for first victory of the season, hosts the Seattle Sounders

    By The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT

    Seattle Sounders FC (2-1-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-2-2)

    Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City +134, Seattle +191, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City seeks its first win of the season when it hosts the Seattle Sounders.

    Sporting KC went 11-16-7 overall and 9-6-2 at home a season ago. Sporting KC scored 42 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

    The Sounders compiled a 12-17-5 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-12-2 in road matches. The Sounders scored 47 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).

    Sounders: Heber (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.