Gressel and the Vancouver Whitecaps host Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City (4-8-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-5-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Vancouver -112, Sporting Kansas City +262, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Gressel leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after scoring two goals against the Houston Dynamo.

The Whitecaps are 4-5-5 against Western Conference teams. The Whitecaps rank eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 19 goals.

Sporting KC is 4-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 2-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian White has six goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Gressel has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Daniel Salloi has scored four goals and added three assists for Sporting KC. Gadi Kinda has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Tristan Blackmon (injured), Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .